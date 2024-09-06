ENG
Russia continues to advance in Pokrovsk direction, there is no stabilization of situation - Company Commander of 47th SMB Melnyk

There is no stabilisation in the Pokrovsk direction, and the Russian invaders continue to advance.

This was reported by the company commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Mykola Melnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the Commander-in-Chief and the Supreme Commander–in–Chief reported that there was stabilisation in the Pokrovsk direction, but if this is stabilisation, I am a ballerina. The Russians continue to advance. As I said, the Russians do not have the forces to simultaneously attack Pokrovsk, Selydove and Kurakhivka, so they have chosen one priority and are breaking through our defences. The Russians have Ukrainsk and Hirnyk as their priority targets, then Kurakhivka. This is quite logical, as it will allow them to surround a group of units holding the defence between Nevelske and the Vovcha River," he said.

According to Melnyk, the Russians did not destroy the bridges over the Vovcha River only because they used their superiority in drones to hunt down the ambulances and equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"The time to get the Brigades out of the rope without heavy losses has been lost, now we are likely to have an Avdiivka scenario when the retreat was ‘controlled’ only in the reports of the commanders' parents," he summarized.

