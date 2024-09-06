Lviv bids farewell to members of Bazylevych family killed in Russian strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Lviv bids farewell to the members of the Bazylevych family, who died as a result of a Russian missile strike on 4 September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Yevheniia Bazylevych and her three daughters - 21-year-old Yaryna, 18-year-old Daryna and 7-year-old Emilia - were killed.

They will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.





Read more: Military Mykhailo Bratasiuk, who was killed as result of Russian attack on Poltava, will say goodbye in Khmelnytskyi

Missile attack on Lviv on 4 September

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to medical reports, as of 4 September, 11 people were in critical condition.

As a result of the strike on Lviv, members of the Bazylevych family - a mother and her three daughters - were killed. Only her husband survived.

Read more: Russian attack on Lviv: 188 buildings are damaged, at least 20 apartments are destroyed