Lviv bids farewell to members of Bazylevych family killed in Russian strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Lviv bids farewell to the members of the Bazylevych family, who died as a result of a Russian missile strike on 4 September.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
Yevheniia Bazylevych and her three daughters - 21-year-old Yaryna, 18-year-old Daryna and 7-year-old Emilia - were killed.
They will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.
Missile attack on Lviv on 4 September
As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to medical reports, as of 4 September, 11 people were in critical condition.
As a result of the strike on Lviv, members of the Bazylevych family - a mother and her three daughters - were killed. Only her husband survived.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password