Russian attack on Lviv: 188 buildings are damaged, at least 20 apartments are destroyed

The reserve fund of the regional budget has already allocated 30 million hryvnias to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's combined attack on Lviv.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, these funds, along with the financial resources allocated from the city budget, will be used for priority emergency repairs (replacement of windows, doors, roof repairs), as well as compensation for hotel accommodation and rental housing for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

"According to the latest estimates, due to yesterday's attack by the occupiers, about 200 families in Lviv need to repair their homes or even find new ones. Most of them have temporarily settled with relatives or friends, and about two dozen people have applied for assistance with resettlement. They were offered to live in a modular town or in one of the 20 hotels in the city that have agreed to accommodate the victims. The accommodation is free of charge," Kozytskyi said.

188 apartment buildings and private houses in Lviv sustained varying degrees of damage.

Twenty apartment buildings were severely damaged.

"At least two dozen apartments were completely destroyed," he added.

Also, according to the RMA, two medical institutions, three schools, a kindergarten, an art lyceum and two art centres were damaged.

Among the buildings destroyed are 19 architectural monuments.

"All this destruction is the result of an attack with three 'Shaheds', two Kh-101 missiles and two 'Kinzhals'," the head of the region summarises.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, the Russians launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took MiG-31K and Tu-22M3 into the sky. The air force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.