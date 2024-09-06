More than 80 thousand rocket engines and 1300 warheads: Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include CRV-7 rocket engines, warheads and small arms.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in a statement by the Canadian government.

Thus, at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine.

The package will include 80,840 CRV-7 rocket engines and 1,300 warheads for these missiles. They are being prepared for shipment to Poland, where they will arrive in the coming months. Previously, the CRV-7 rocket engines were used by the Canadian Air Force on CF-18 fighters, but they were decommissioned.

In addition, Canada will donate 970 C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols from its stockpile.

Blair also announced that Canada would provide Ukraine with decommissioned chassis from 29 M113s and 64 Coyote LAV armored personnel carriers. It is planned that they will be repurposed in Ukraine or used for spare parts.

