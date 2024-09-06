We will start producing weapons underground, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is planning to organize underground production of weapons and ammunition to make it less dependent on the delay of supplies by its partners.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Putin is looking for more missiles in the worst regimes around the world to be able to continue killing Ukrainian children. We are trying to find systems to protect ourselves. Russia is using ballistic missiles from Pyongyang, attack drones from Tehran and a significant amount of money from Russian oil to continue this war as long as possible and deprive our country of life," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is building shelters for schools and underground schools every day so that Ukrainian children can study in safety. In addition, Ukraine is relocating Ukrainian enterprises so that the economy can continue to function.

"We will start producing weapons underground so that Ukrainian soldiers can defend themselves even when supplies from our partners are delayed. And we are gradually moving this war back to Russia, so that Putin will finally feel the pressure to seek only one thing - peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

