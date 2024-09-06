Ruscists attacked Pavlohrad: One dead, number of wounded increased up to 64 (updated)

Russian occupants struck at Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, there are already 5 victims. Not without destruction. The threat persists, so there is information silence. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off," the statement reads.

Later, the head of the region said that the shelling resulted in a death.

"The number of victims is growing. Now there are 18 of them in the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl. There were several fires in the city. An apartment was on fire in one of the high-rise buildings. The fire was extinguished and five people were rescued," added the head of the RMA.

As of 12pm, 30 people were reported injured.

"Three of them are children. In addition to a 9-year-old girl, boys aged 11 and 4 were injured in the rocket attack on the city. Among the people in hospital, two are seriously injured. Doctors are doing everything to save them," added Lysak.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that 40 people were injured.

The head of the RMA, Lysak, said that as of 12:53 a.m., 50 people were known to have been injured. The oldest is 86 years old. The youngest is 4.

As of 13:40, the number of people injured increased to 55.

At 14:55, the head of the region reported 58 injured.

"In Pavlohrad, three of those in hospital are seriously injured. These are men aged 30, 68 and 69. There are already 5 minors among the victims. In total, there are 58 victims. They have lacerations and cut wounds, fractures, bruises, and head injuries.

Several enterprises in the city were damaged by rocket attacks. More than 30 multi-storey buildings, a kindergarten and 27 shops were damaged. A car was destroyed, two more were damaged," he added.

As of 5 p.m., it is known that 61 people were injured.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that the number of victims had increased to 64.

"It is a difficult day for the region. The number of victims in Pavlohrad has increased to 64. Psychological assistance was provided to 37 people," the official wrote.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

