Day in Donetsk region: two dead and 10 injured, 15 high-rise buildings damaged, almost 100 private houses in Kramatorsk district. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing casualties, injuries, and large-scale damage.
This was told by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
More than 10 high-rise buildings and numerous private houses were damaged in Kurakhovo; 8 houses in Hannivka and 5 in Vesely Hay were damaged. In Pokrovsk, a road and an infrastructure object were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Dobropillia district.
Kramatorsk district
A house was damaged in Torsky of the Lyman district. In Raihorodka of the Mykolaiv district, one person died, 7 houses were damaged. 59 private houses and a school were damaged in Sloviansk district. A person was injured in Nova Poltavka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died and 9 were injured, 26 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings, a shop, an enterprise, 2 non-residential premises, 3 cars, and 4 power lines were damaged; 2 more houses were damaged in Markove.
Bakhmut district
2 houses were damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 15 private houses and 3 high-rise buildings were damaged.
As noted, 2,111 people, including 254 children, were evacuated from the front line during the day.
