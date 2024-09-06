ENG
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not have enough air defense systems to protect entire territory

Ukraine's existing air defense systems are not enough to protect the entire territory of the country and repel every Russian air attack.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy on Friday, September 6, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukrainians are under constant threat from Russian missiles and drones.

"Fortunately, we have air defense systems. In particular, thanks to Italy. But this is not enough to secure our entire territory and repel every Russian attack," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy also added that the threat of Russian shelling remains constant, as Ukraine still does not have permission from its partners to destroy Russian military airfields.

As a reminder, on September 6, President Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Italy.

Read more: We didn’t discuss victory plan with Zelenskyy - Austin

