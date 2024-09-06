Zelenskyy: I will show Biden and G7 partners how we see peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is going to present a peace plan for Ukraine to US President Joe Biden and G7 partners.

He said this during the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum in Italy, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

The head of state said he would show US President Biden and G7 partners how Ukraine sees peace.

"We need to be strong, we need a plan, we need the support of our partners. I will show President Biden, our G7 partners, how we see peace, what will put pressure on Putin to sit down and stop the war. All these plans that we all together must put pressure on Putin to make him want peace, because he does not want peace," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that in order for Vladimir Putin to want peace, he must be weaker and Ukraine must be stronger.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that Ukraine and the international community are dealing with a murderer in the person of Putin.

"First of all, he is a murderer. Together with our partners, we must rely on the UN Charter and international law, because everyone understands that he is a liar and his word is worthless. That is why it is not only about negotiations, it is about the rules we have to work on," the head of state said.

