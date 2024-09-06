ENG
Zelenskyy discusses with US Congressional delegation expansion of training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. PHOTO

In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a US Congressional delegation led by Senator Lindsey Graham.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський зустрівся з делегацією Конгреса США

"I informed him about the situation on the frontline, the results of the operation in the Kursk region, and the consequences of Russian missile terror.

Зеленський і делегація Конгресу США
Зеленський і делегація Конгресу США

We also discussed the priority needs of our soldiers. One of the key priorities is to obtain additional air defence systems and missiles for them, as well as to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyi (6452) US Congress (359) Graham (29) F16 (319)
