War in Ukraine will end with negotiations, but when - at moment it is difficult to predict - Austin

Russia's war against Ukraine will eventually end through negotiations, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is convinced. However, it is hard to say when this might happen.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrinform reports.

"I think this conflict will eventually be resolved at the negotiating table. However, it is hard to predict when that moment will come," the Pentagon chief said following the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format in Germany.

According to Austin, achieving the ultimate victory depends on how it is defined.

"Ukraine is focused on defending its own sovereign territory, and we will continue to do everything we can to help them do that," the US Secretary of Defence stressed.

Earlier, Austin said that during the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties did not discuss a plan to win the war.

Read also on Censor.NET: Austin explains why the US does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia: One tool is not decisive in war