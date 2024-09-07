Ruscists strike in Kharkiv: attacks on gardening community and private sector recorded (updated)

The Russian occupiers are currently striking at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in their telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in the city, stay in safe places! The second explosion was heard in Kharkiv," Terekhov said.

"Occupiers are striking, Kharkiv and the district, stay in shelters," adds Syniehubov.

"The services have gone to check the places of hits. At the moment, there are no casualties," added Syniehubov at 16.12.

"Hostile attacks on Kharkiv were registered. First of all, a garden association in the Industrial district. Another strike in Mala Danylivka in the private sector. The data is being clarified," said the RMA head at 16.19.

"Kharkiv was hit in the Industrial district and Saltivka. There is a fire at the site of one of the arrivals. There is no information about the victims at the moment. All relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov said at 16.25.

Later, Syniehubov reported on the victim in Mala Danylivka.

"According to updated data, a 44-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction in Mala Danylivka. The unmanned aerial vehicle hit a private house," he wrote.