Only 9% of Ukrainians believe that Telegram should be completely banned - KIIS poll

Only 9% of Ukrainians believe that the Telegram messenger should be completely banned in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Instead, 26% believe that it should not be controlled in any way.

"The majority of Ukrainians (54%) believe that it should not be completely banned, but certain restrictions and controls should be introduced, such as blocking certain channels, etc.", sociologists said.

Even among those who consider the threat to be very serious, only 15% are currently in favour of a complete ban on Telegram in Ukraine.

Respondents who did not support a complete ban on Telegram were asked an additional question about whether they would support a ban if the messenger's owners refused to block certain channels. Each respondent was offered only one of the types of Telegram channels that, in a hypothetical scenario, the owners refused to block.

"So, if Telegram owners categorically refuse to block channels that spread Russian propaganda and disinformation, then 60% of Ukrainians would support a complete ban on Telegram (32% would not).

At the same time, support for the ban is much higher (at the level of the vast majority of society) if Telegram owners do not block channels used by the Russian occupiers for communication, as well as if they do not block channels for drug distribution. Thus, if they refuse to block the channels used by the Russian occupiers for communication, 71% will support the ban (21% will not support it). In case of refusal to block drug distribution channels, 70% will support the ban (20% will not support it)," the poll shows.

