EU does not recognize results of Russian "elections" in Crimea - statement

The European Union does not recognise the results of the so-called "elections" in Crimea, they are invalid and cannot have any legal force.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by an EU spokesperson published on the website of the European External Action Service.

"Russia held partial regional and local elections, in particular in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in the city of Sevastopol, from 6 to 8 September. The European Union strongly condemns the holding of these so-called Russian 'elections' on the territory of Ukraine. They are yet another act of violation of international law, the UN Charter and the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Read more: Shufrych and his assistant to be tried for financing Russian Guard in occupied Crimea - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

It is noted that the EU does not recognise these so-called "elections" and their results in Crimea.

"They are null and void and cannot have any legal effect. The Russian leadership and those responsible for organising these illegal actions will be brought to justice and face the consequences," the EU added.

It is noted that more than a decade after Russia's invasion and attempted illegal annexation of Crimea, the EU reiterates its position: Crimea is Ukraine.

"Recalling the UN General Assembly resolution of 27 March 2014, we call on Russia to cease its efforts to undermine the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement concludes.