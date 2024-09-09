Russian troops strike Sumy district with KABs: there are casualties

Today, on 9 September, in the afternoon, the enemy carried out an air strike on the settlements of Sumy district using KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, there are preliminary reports of injuries. All necessary services are working at the scene.

The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being clarified.

As reported, on the night of 8 September 2024, enemy aircraft carried out air strikes on one of the dacha areas of the city of Sumy. Later, it became known that 2 people were killed and 4 were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: one person died, six were injured, two of them children. PHOTOS