Consequences of enemy airstrike on Sumy: occupiers targeted country estate. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 September 2024, enemy aircraft carried out air strikes on one of the dacha areas of the city of Sumy.

As noted, firefighters promptly extinguished the fire that broke out in one of the buildings as a result of the attack. The bodies of two victims were found near the epicenter of the fire.

The State Emergency Service specialists inspected the areas at the two addresses affected by the strikes. A total of 20 country houses were damaged by the blast wave.

Also read: In Sumy, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian missile strike: the number of victims has increased to 18 people.







According to preliminary information, two civilians were killed and four were injured, including two children.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops launched an air strike on Sumy: 2 people were killed, 4 were wounded. It was also reported that on 3 September 2024, at about 21:35, the Russian Federation dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Sumy.