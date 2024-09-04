Consequences of Russian attack on educational institution in Sumy: guard was injured. PHOTOS

On 3 September 2024, at about 21:35, the aggressor state, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Sumy, according to preliminary information.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, the university building was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

A 64-year-old security guard was injured.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Office in the Sumy region.

