Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and northern regions: there was high-speed target in direction of Chernihiv region (updated)

On the evening of September 9, 2024, there was an air raid alert in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and a number of northeastern regions. The threat has now been lifted in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

As of 4:47 pm, the current alert map is as follows:

Previously, the map looked like this:

According to the Air Force, a high-speed target was spotted over Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region.

