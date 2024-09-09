Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and northern regions: there was high-speed target in direction of Chernihiv region (updated)
On the evening of September 9, 2024, there was an air raid alert in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and a number of northeastern regions. The threat has now been lifted in Kyiv and Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.
As of 4:47 pm, the current alert map is as follows:
Previously, the map looked like this:
According to the Air Force, a high-speed target was spotted over Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region.
