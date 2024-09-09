More than 1000 people have been killed by cluster munitions in Ukraine since beginning of war - Human Rights Watch

Since February 24, 2022, 1023 people have been killed by cluster munitions in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

The organization's report says that during 2023, 219 deaths from cluster munitions or their remnants were recorded in nine countries. For the second year in a row, Ukraine has accounted for the largest number of casualties from the use of these munitions worldwide.

According to HRW, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine, a total of 1,023 cluster munition casualties have been recorded, including 980 killed directly by the munitions and 43 by their remnants.

At the same time, it is noted that the data published in the report may be inaccurate, as some victims of numerous cases of cluster munitions in Ukraine last year may have gone unrecorded. For example, more than 50 attacks with cluster munitions were registered in Ukraine last year, the number of victims of which was not recorded, the report says.

HRW notes that both Russia and Ukraine continued to use cluster munitions in 2023 and the first half of 2024, but Russian troops used these munitions in densely populated urban areas. It was not possible to systematically document and identify further use of these weapons due to the lack of access to the sites of attacks.

