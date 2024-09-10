Ruscists attacked bus stop in Kherson with drone: man was seriously wounded

Today, 10 September, around 11:00, Russian troops attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured when explosives were dropped from a drone: an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 10 September 2024 , the Shumenskyi district in Kherson was under attack by Russian troops. Censor.NET also reported that on 9 September, the occupiers attacked a hospital in Kherson from a drone. A nurse was injured. Yesterday, on 8 September, six people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of Russians dropping explosives on a bus.