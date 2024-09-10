In south, 80 occupants and 43 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day. Overflight of 187 Russian reconnaissance UAVs was recorded

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 80 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 80 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 43 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

12 artillery systems;

13 units of armoured vehicles;

12 reconnaissance UAVs;

6 boats.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed: 1 field supply point, 16 dugouts, 4 firing positions, 2 observation posts, 1 fortification, 1 "Starlink" satellite communications station and 1 logistics storage site.

Situation in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces

Reportedly, in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repulsion of enemy assaults is ongoing.

Thus, in the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions 9 times. They received a tough rebuff, suffered losses and retreated.

The enemy made three attacks in the Orikhivsk sector, but was not successful. The defence forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold their positions.

The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, 187 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational area.

"Continuing to terrorise the civilian population of the frontline areas, the enemy used 328 FPV drones, 3 'Lancet' attack UAVs, and dropped 224 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications yesterday," the Southern Defence Forces added.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 627,790 Russian invaders.