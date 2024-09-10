ENG
Destruction of enemy’s S-400 radar by "HIMARS" MLRS strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a radar station of the Russian S-400 system with a strike from the "HIMARS" MLRS system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the "HIMARS" crew was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: HIMARS hits Russian training ground in east with two M30A1 missiles. VIDEO

Author: 

