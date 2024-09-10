Destruction of enemy’s S-400 radar by "HIMARS" MLRS strike. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a radar station of the Russian S-400 system with a strike from the "HIMARS" MLRS system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the "HIMARS" crew was posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
