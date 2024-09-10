Ukraine is most generator-rich country in world - Shmyhal

Currently, our country is the most generator-rich country in the world.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this today during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is the most generator-supplied country in the world today, I am sure of it. Therefore, I am convinced that we will get through this winter, and we will get through it steadily and confidently," he assured.

The Prime Minister also spoke in detail about the provision of generators for medical and educational institutions.

"100% of hospitals are provided with generators, some even have backup capacities," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he reminded that Ukraine has several lending programmes for the purchase of power equipment for households and businesses.

