Shmyhal on government’s priorities: Defence forces, economy and reforms on way to EU

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has named the key tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers for the near future.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of government said this at a press conference.

He recalled the three key tasks for the government announced in March.

"The first is to provide our Security and Defence Forces with everything they need. This task remains absolutely unchanged. We all understand this. The second task is our economic and macro-financial stability. We are also continuing this work. The third task is the reform on the way to the European Union. We are actively moving in this direction," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, a number of other tasks remain priorities for the government, including energy, preparation for the heating season, protection of the energy sector from shelling, safe education and digitalisation in all areas.

"Today, in fact, every minister is aware of their personal responsibility, knows about certain areas and projects that they have to implement," he added.

