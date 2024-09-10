Ukraine and Hungary have rather constructive dialog, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Hungary are engaged in a fairly constructive dialogue.

The head of government said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We now have a fairly constructive dialogue with Hungary (which is ongoing - Ed.) in this direction of constructive pragmatism. For example, the first Ukrainian school was opened in Hungary, there are 96 Hungarian schools in Ukraine, and we understand how we are moving in terms of our cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, Hungary holds the EU Council presidency responsibly.

"We understand that Poland will hold the presidency in the first half of next year, and Denmark will hold the presidency in the second half of 2025. We have ambitious goals - both for the Hungarian chairmanship and for the chairmanships of our great friends and partners. And we have a strategy on how we will move forward with each of them," the Prime Minister explained.

The Prime Minister also said that as of today, he does not see any global threat to Ukraine's European integration path.

"We have enough technical work to do now to avoid any kind of clash in political dialogues and discussions," he concluded.