First school for Ukrainian-speaking children opened in Hungary

As a result of the agreements reached by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the Hungarian leader's visit to Kyiv in July this year, the first state bilingual secondary school and gymnasium for Ukrainian children opened its doors in Budapest on 31 August.

As noted, during the meeting and negotiations in Kyiv, the President of Ukraine stressed the importance of creating educational institutions for Ukrainian children abroad and received assurances from the Hungarian side to support this project.

The Ukrainian Society "House of Ukrainian Traditions" (Hungary) has been carrying out extensive preparatory work for the opening of the school and has taken over the management of the educational institution.

How will the educational process be conducted?

The educational process will be conducted in the native Ukrainian language from grades 1 to 12, and the programme will include the study of Hungarian and English as foreign languages. The school will be financed from the Hungarian state budget.

"The opening of this school is an important step towards the development of the Ukrainian global community. Ensuring access to education in the mother tongue is a priority for President Zelenskyy and an important part of the MFA's new comprehensive policy on Ukrainians abroad. The school in Budapest will not only contribute to the preservation of Ukrainian identity, but will also help our children adapt to a foreign environment without losing their cultural roots," said Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian side for their assistance in this important matter.

Who took part in the opening of the school?

The opening of the school in Budapest was attended by Viktor Mykyta, Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration - Head of the Regional Military Administration, Yulia Hryshyna, Head of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, and Mariana Betsa, Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for Ukrainians worldwide.