Hungary and Slovakia oppose allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons - Politico

Hungary and Slovakia have refused to approve Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapons.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, upon arrival at the EU Council building in Brussels, called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike at Russia.

"The weapons we are giving to Ukraine must be used in full, and restrictions must be lifted so that Ukrainians can target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weapons are useless," he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also called on EU ministers to allow Western weapons to be used to strike targets on Russian territory, adding that this could not be considered an escalation.

Borrell and Kuleba's calls were supported by France, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands and Poland.

At the same time, Hungary and Slovakia spoke out against them.

According to Politico, relations between Hungary and the EU have long been difficult, but have deteriorated sharply since the country took over the EU Council presidency in July. A number of EU foreign ministers boycotted the proposed meeting in Budapest, opting instead to hold their own foreign affairs summit in Brussels.

Asked by journalists why the meeting was held in Brussels and not Budapest, Borrell said: "Because I decided so. I thought it would be much more appropriate to do it in Brussels, because some of the positions expressed by the Hungarian government are directly contrary to the common foreign and security policy. It would have been much better to do it at home."

