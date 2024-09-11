The new presidential adviser on strategic communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, deliberately omitted the part about protecting the constitutional order when taking the oath of office as a reserve officer.

One of the authors of Zelenskyy 's speeches told this in a questionnaire to the Russian publication Snob, Censor.NET reports.

When asked whether he had served in the army, Lytvyn replied:

"I attended some courses at the National Defence Academy. This allowed me to avoid joining the army and become a 'reserve officer'. When I was swearing allegiance to what I had to live in, I skipped the part about 'defending the constitutional order'. The officer who took the oath smiled with approval. Everyone here understands that you can only serve your own dream."

The presidential adviser said his dream was to "buy a villa in Malaparte in Capri".

As a reminder, on 8 September, President Zelenskyy appointed Dmytro Lytvyn, one of the authors of his speeches, as a strategic communications adviser.

