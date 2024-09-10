Over last day, 112 combat engagements took place in frontline, almost 50 of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove - General Staff

As of today, 112 combat engagements took place. The situation remained the most tense today at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, and the enemy is also active at the Kupiansk, Lyman and Toretsk directions.

This is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the enemy conducted 49 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine (including 67 GABs), and used 526 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian troops. It fired more than 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked once near Vovchansk. The battle continues.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka 13 times during the day. Ten attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the area of Lozova.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing, while the rest of the attacks were stopped by our troops.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses nine times during the day in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers' activity resulted in three combat engagements. All the attacks near Ivanivske and Kalynivka were stopped. The invaders suffered losses.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The enemy tried to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk direction 27 times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka have been fiercely repelled by our defenders 25 times. Two attacks continue.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our soldiers neutralized more than 300 occupiers in this area, 124 of them were killed irrevocably. Six artillery systems, one armored combat vehicle and three vehicles were destroyed, four occupiers' vehicles and 13 artillery systems were also damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk and Krasnohorivka, where our troops repelled 18 attacks, four combat engagements are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops are repelling an enemy attack near Vuhledar.

The occupiers stormed our positions in the Orikhiv direction, near Mali Shcherbaky, without success. They received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attempts to assault the positions of Ukrainian soldiers during the day.

Today, the soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa should be recognized for their effective and professional combat work, as they decisively destroy the enemy, inflicting irreparable losses in manpower and equipment.

