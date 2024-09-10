There have been 76 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day. Most intense situation in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staff

The situation at the front remains complicated and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses suffered by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Today, the situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

In total, as noted, 76 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, insidious attacks by enemy artillery and aircraft along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue unabated. Today, the areas of Mykolaivka, Malushyne, Halahanivka, Popivka, Tovstodubove and Oleksandrivka were hit by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia. In addition, the enemy struck with GABs near the settlements of Hremiach, Pustohorod, Hlukhiv, Richky, Pavlivka and Mykolaivka, dropping a total of 20 aerial bombs.

The aggressor does not forget to strike at its own territory, so, according to available information, today the enemy carried out eight air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using ten air bombs.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders assaulted the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. A battle is underway.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the areas of Synkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, today in the Lyman sector, the invading army launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Eleven combat engagements ended, five more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupying army.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three assault attacks towards the positions of our troops near Ivanivske and Kalynivka. One firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to five. The enemy has concentrated its efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Toretsk and Ivanopillia are being bombed," the statement said.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, has already made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 11 enemy attacks so far, three attacks are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

"Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk, Antonivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 14 attacks of the occupation army were recorded today, three of them are still ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

The situation in the South

The enemy has not yet conducted any active offensives in the Vremivka direction. He is shelling positions, settlements and conducting air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions five times.