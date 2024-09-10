Occupants tried to drive our forces out of positions in Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky, in Pokrovsk sector most attacks were near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka - General Staff

In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 9 September 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using four missiles, as well as 97 air strikes, including 130 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4916 attacks, 195 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Hodunivka, Kupyansk, Zahryzove, Pustohorod, Halahanivka, Kharkiv, Bilokrynychne, Tverdokhlibove, Shchurove, Stelmakhivka, Kurylivka, Kramatorsk, Predtechyne, Diliivka, Toretsk, Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Selydove, Kurakhivka, Trudove, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk, Lukyanivske, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Luhivske and Bilohiria.

Strikes on the enemy

As noted, yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also destroyed five artillery systems.

It is also recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1380 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised a tank, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 36 operational and tactical UAVs, 68 vehicles and four units of occupiers' equipment.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, 12 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults towards Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 14 times. They tried to advance near eight different settlements. They focused on Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the vicinity of Bila Hora.

"In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka," the statement said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 46 attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Ukrainsk, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where six, seven, 15 and 12 combat engagements took place respectively.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks on our positions near Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Vuhledar. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to carry out attacks in the area.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to drive the Defence Forces units out of their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky - they conducted three attacks in total. The terrorists used about a dozen guided aerial bombs and up to a hundred rocket-propelled grenades for the air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attacked our positions nine times. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in Kursk region is ongoing," the General Staff emphasises.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.