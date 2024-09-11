ENG
Ukraine’s national team loses to Czech Republic in second round of Nations League

On 10 September, the Ukrainian national football team lost to the Czech Republic in the second round of the Nations League.

The Czechs opened the scoring in the 21st minute. The goal was scored by Pavel Schultz.

Already in the 37th minute, the "Blue and Yellows" scored through Vladislav Vanat. However, the Czech national team managed to score again in the last seconds of the first half. Pawel Schultz scored again.

In the 80th minute, Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek converted a penalty kick to put the scoreboard at 3-1.

Thanks to a goal by Heorhiy Sudakov in the 84th minute, the Ukrainians managed to reduce the deficit. But it was not enough. The final score was 3-2 in favour of the Czech national team.

