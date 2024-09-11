Air raid alert in south-eastern regions: Air Force warns of high-speed targets for Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and missile for Poltava region
On the afternoon of 11 September, an air raid alert was declared in a number of southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. Currently, an all-clear signal has been given.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.
According to the Air Force, there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.
"High-speed target to Kharkiv!" the message reads.
"Missile to Poltava region!" the Air Force added.
"High-speed target for Zaporizhzhia!" the Air Force later added.
