Air raid alert in south-eastern regions: Air Force warns of high-speed targets for Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and missile for Poltava region

On the afternoon of 11 September, an air raid alert was declared in a number of southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. Currently, an all-clear signal has been given.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

According to the Air Force, there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

"High-speed target to Kharkiv!" the message reads.

"Missile to Poltava region!" the Air Force added.

"High-speed target for Zaporizhzhia!" the Air Force later added.