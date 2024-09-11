ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8990 visitors online
News
1 308 3

Air raid alert in south-eastern regions: Air Force warns of high-speed targets for Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and missile for Poltava region

Тривога вдень 11 вересня

On the afternoon of 11 September, an air raid alert was declared in a number of southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. Currently, an all-clear signal has been given. 

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

According to the Air Force, there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

Read more: 20 out of 25 "Shaheds" are destroyed, 5 are locally lost - Air Force

"High-speed target to Kharkiv!" the message reads.

"Missile to Poltava region!" the Air Force added.

"High-speed target for Zaporizhzhia!" the Air Force later added.

Author: 

Kharkiv (1272) Air forces (1439) air alert (334) Poltavska region (198)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 