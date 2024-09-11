Ruscists shelled Kostiantynivka: 3 people were killed, 5 were wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupants shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing 3 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians struck the town with cannon artillery. Two women aged 73 and 81 were killed.



Four private houses, a shop and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

Later, Filashkin reported another attack.

"Another shelling of Kostiantynivka - 1 killed and 5 wounded. Thus, today the Russians have already killed 3 people and wounded 5 in two attacks on the city. All responsible services are working at the site of the shelling. We are establishing the final consequences," he said.

