Ukrainian-made Black Widow bomber drone codified for the needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and allowed the delivery of an unmanned aerial system called "Black Widow" to the troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"These are tactical drones. An experienced pilot can use them both day and night," the statement said.

It should be noted that the reusable quadcopter can also operate in the FPV strike format. The relatively low price of a single drone allows it to be used in this way.

The Black Widow drone is made in a single-use format and carries a heavy explosive charge.

For reference: We remind you that manufacturers and developers of WME samples with additional questions regarding the process of codification of products can contact the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment by e-mail: [email protected]

As reported, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,The ground-based robotic platform can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.