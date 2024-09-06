Ministry of Defense has authorized for supply of FOXTAC evacuation transporter to AFU. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved for the supply of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ground-based robotic platform can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Currently, to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use various technical means, including tracked and wheeled armoured vehicles of domestic or foreign production, ATVs, motorcycles with evacuation trailers, and often evacuation is carried out with the help of hand stretchers.

Another available option for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield is the use of ground robotic systems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the domestically produced FOXTAC logistics and evacuation vehicle is almost silent, has a low silhouette - the height of the product does not exceed 40 cm, which, in the presence of field vegetation, allows for the evacuation of the wounded to be carried out unnoticed. It can carry a load weighing up to one and a half centners, i.e. a wounded soldier in full combat gear, and ammunition to the position.

The transporter is controlled both remotely and with the help of a wired remote control, which allows the accompanying combat medic to control and correct the movement.

The transporter can be additionally equipped with devices that allow tracking its location and finding the platform and cargo in case the evacuation team loses contact.