First contract worth UAH 47 million for purchase of ammunition for funds raised through UNITED24 has been signed - Ministry of Defense

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed the first contract for the purchase of ammunition with funds raised through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. The agreement provides for supplies worth UAH 47 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"This is an important step in strengthening the defense capabilities of our army through new sources of funding. We will continue to work on providing our military with ammunition for the effective performance of combat missions," said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that in May 2024, the Government allowed the Ministry of Defense procurement agencies to transfer funds from a special account to support the Armed Forces, opened to attract voluntary contributions through UNITED24. Funds may be transferred to the agencies for defense procurement upon approval of the Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Umierov: Circumstances of tragedy in Poltava will be investigated by Main Inspectorate of Ministry of Defense

What is UNITED24?

The UNITED24 fundraising platform, created at the initiative of the President of Ukraine, aims to unite the efforts of the international community to support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and sovereignty. Through this platform, people from all over the world can contribute to support Ukraine and its Defense Forces. Over 28 months of UNITED24 fundraising platform operation, donations from more than 110 countries have raised more than $678 million.

Read more: EU has prepared about 700,000 shells for Ukraine, goal of 1 million has not been reached, production continues - Borrell