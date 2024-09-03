Umierov: Circumstances of tragedy in Poltava will be investigated by Main Inspectorate of Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, together with law enforcement agencies, will investigate the circumstances of the deaths after a Russian ballistic missile attack on an educational institution and a hospital in Poltava.

This was announced by the head of the defence ministry, Rustem Umierov, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today Poltava and the whole of Ukraine is experiencing a terrible tragedy. The Russian aggressor hit one of the city's educational institutions and a hospital with ballistic missiles. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene. The Chief Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence will also investigate the circumstances of the tragedy in cooperation with law enforcement. Today's events in Poltava are yet another proof of the brutality of Russian terror," the minister wrote.

Russian attack on Poltava on 3 September 2024

As reported, on the morning of 3 September, explosions were heard in the Poltava community. Later, MP Mariana Bezuhla hinted that the Russian occupiers had attacked the place of assembly in Poltava today. The RMA stated that today is a terrible day in the Poltava region.

The Ministry of Defence, for its part, noted that the Russian aggressor had launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions.

As a result of the Russian shelling, 47 people were killed and 206 wounded.