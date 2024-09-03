Ministry of Defense on strike on Poltava: Any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable

The Ministry of Defence has commented on the Russian missile attack on Poltava.

This was reported by the ministry's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today Poltava is experiencing a terrible day. The Russian aggressor has launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions. According to available information, the enemy used two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter.



One of the buildings of the institute was partially destroyed, and many people were trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics, 25 people were rescued, 11 of whom were unblocked from the rubble. Rescuers are currently continuing their work," the statement said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"This tragedy is yet another testament to the cunning of the enemy, who stops at no crime to try to intimidate Ukrainians. We urge everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information. Any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable," they added.

Earlier it was reported that a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla hinted that Russian occupiers had attacked the place of formation in Poltava today.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 41 people were killed and 180 wounded in the attack.