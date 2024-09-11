eVorog bot has already been used by 628 thousand Ukrainians, and one user has sent record 347 applications, - Fedorov

Ukrainians have been doing heroic things for two years now - they have been systematically sending requests to @evorog_bot to help destroy enemy equipment, personnel, and strongholds. The value of a report to eVorog is equal to that of intelligence, UAVs, or satellite imagery.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Although the work of people's intelligence may seem invisible, we see it in the reports of the General Staff. For example, we once asked Ukrainians to collect information about a Russian electronic warfare device - a user from the Zaporizhzhia region sent a request to eVorog. The next day, the electronic warfare unit was destroyed," Fedorov said.

Reportedly, the bot has already been used by 628,000 Ukrainians, and one user has sent a record 347 applications. We receive the most information from the temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

"Despite the occupation, propaganda and danger, our people do not stop and do everything to help the military," the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed.

"Join the people's intelligence, become the eyes of the military and remember your own safety. Send requests to eVorog only if you are sure that nothing threatens your life, delete the occupiers' footage and correspondence with the chatbot, the Deleted folder and the messenger's cache. Also, do not discuss the movement of Russian equipment over the phone," warned Fedorov.

Go to eVorog from the home screen in the Diia app or by following the link: https://t.me/evorog_bot

"I am grateful to everyone who joins and helps the Defence Forces. You are a force," Fedorov concluded.