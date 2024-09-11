Pollution has spread along Desna River, dead fish are observed, worst water samples are in Chernihiv

As of 11 September, the pollution has moved along the Desna River, with the worst water samples in Chernihiv and Boromyky village. In the Sumy region, the trend of improving water quality in the Seim River continues.

"As of 11 September, the pollution along the Desna River has reached the village of Ladynka in the Chernihiv region. During a visual inspection, the pollution is detected in spots and is not uniform. The smell is reduced compared to the Sejm River, and dead fish are observed on the water, rising from the river bottom. There are no signs of pollution downstream," the statement said.

The bulk of the pollution has been moving at an estimated speed of 15-18 km per day over the past day.

Samples of water from the Seim and Desna rivers taken on 10 September revealed organic contamination, which entered the Seim River on 14 August from a sugar factory in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, Russia.

"According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, the contaminated water is expected to reach the Kyiv region on 14-16 September, but given that the previous forecast was for 10 September, we see that the movement of pollution has slowed down and is already moving in a lower concentration along the Desna River," the Ministry of Environment said.

The water quality of the Desna River at the water intakes of Kyiv and Brovary is at the level of values typical for this period. There are no risks to water intake. As of 11 September, the water quality of the Seim River in the Chernihiv region is improving: an increase in dissolved oxygen and chemical oxygen consumption is recorded.

The worst values of the main pollution indicators on the Desna River are recorded in the villages of Boromyky and Chernihiv. Here, too, the manganese content is 2-2.8 times higher than in the other regions.

In the Sumy region, the water quality in the Seim River continues to improve.

