Shameful attempt on Ukrainian identity - Polish Sejm condemns deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia

On 11 September, the lower house of the Polish Sejm adopted a resolution condemning the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

The content of the document, the draft of which was presented by the Presidium of the Sejm, was read out by Vice Marshal Monika Wielichowska.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland unequivocally condemns the abduction of Ukrainian children for the purpose of their illegal adoption and Russification. The actions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, which cooperates with it, are a shameful attempt on Ukrainian identity, they violate the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was initiated by Poland," the deputies wrote in the document.

The lawmakers add that they consider it their duty to protect the rights enshrined in the Convention, in particular, the right of a child to know his or her parents and remain under their care, as well as the right to preserve their identity, including citizenship, surname and family relationships.

"We strongly oppose the violation of international norms through the systematic actions of the Russian authorities, including presidential decrees that simplify the adoption of children deprived of parental care and the granting of Russian citizenship," the resolution reads.

As the chamber stressed, "the criminal nature of these actions" is evidenced by the issuance by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland expects the international community to implement this decision and take measures to punish those responsible for war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people," the deputies added.

They also recalled that since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Poland has stood by the victims, including the most vulnerable - children, in particular by supporting minor refugees and participating in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The Sejm called on the international community to join initiatives aimed at returning Ukrainian children home, as well as "to stop illegal abductions as soon as possible and make it possible for Ukrainian children to return to their homeland".

As a reminder, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of committing war crimes - forced deportations and displacement of people, including children, from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

As reported, according to Yale University, more than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17 have been illegally taken to Belarus since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine claims that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been deported and/or forcibly displaced.