Ukrainian demining machine "Zmii" successfully passes tests

Rover Tech's Ukrainian mine-clearing vehicle Zmii has successfully passed tests at a training ground and received a certificate of conformity. It can operate in low and medium vegetation and is capable of destroying anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as removing tripwires.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

"Today we have received not just another 100% Ukrainian demining vehicle. The Rover Tech team was able to make a lightweight, fast vehicle that can withstand anti-tank mine explosions. Such innovations are Ukraine's response to the challenge we face: to return 80% of land to productive use in 10 years. It is especially important that the machine is made in Ukraine, as it means new jobs, budget revenues and support for the economy," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that the cost of the Zmii is several times lower than its foreign counterparts - from $14,500 to almost $20,000, depending on the configuration. And after the start of mass production, the price may be even lower.

"In fact, we have a new subclass of demining vehicle that can clear fields of shrapnel and high-explosive munitions, which are the most damaging to sappers. And the ability to quickly replace components that may be damaged by anti-tank mines allows us to quickly return the machine to the field," said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

Mine clearance vehicle specifications

"The Zmii weighs over a tonne and has a working tool width of 1.35 metres. Thanks to its lightness, the machine can clear up to 2.5 hectares per hour. The operator can remotely control the machine from a distance of up to 2.9 km. It takes no more than 15 minutes to deploy or retract the Zmii, and the machine can be transported on a trailer.