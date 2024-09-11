Enemy attacks in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove direction, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements in the frontline is 58. The situation is the hottest at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

The situation in the north

The invaders continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of theSumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Popivka, Hrabovske, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Boiar-Lezhachi, Lyubymivka, Nova Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Mezenivka, Kliusy, Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Krasny Khutir came under artillery fire. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Semenivka, Ivashchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka, and Popivka, dropping a total of 14 aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Hatyshche and Tykhe, and the fighting is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction six times. The attacks near Lozova and Hlushkivka were repelled, and fighting continues near Sinkivka.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, and Teverdokhlibove. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, three of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Three enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The Pokrovske direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selidove, and Mykhailivka. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's attack and have repelled 13 attacks, with three battles still ongoing. The enemy is most active near Novotroitske and Mykhailivka. Oleksandropil was attacked with NARs from attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove direction, the militants attacked our units 14 times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Kostiantynivka, Ukrayinske, and Heorhiivka. Eight battles are still ongoing.

Three enemy assaults towards Vuhledar were repelled in the Vremivka direction.

Fighting in the south

In the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance unsuccessfully, but were fiercely rebuffed. The enemy also launched a missile attack on Dniprovske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attacks by the enemy were unsuccessful.