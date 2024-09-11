Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and number of regions due to threat of enemy ballistic missiles (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, September 11, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

"A missile to Poltava region from Sumy region," the Air Force said.

At 6:51 p.m., the Air Force reported that all clear signal was given.

