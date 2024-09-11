In few years, Russia will be able to attack NATO territory, - German Defense Minister Pistorius

Russia has staked on the military economy and will be able to attack a NATO country in a few years.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the Bundestag during the discussion of the budget for next year, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The security situation remains very serious for the foreseeable future. We have to assume that the Russian army will grow by more than 30% by 2026, to 1.5 million soldiers. Russia has staked on the military economy and will probably be able to prepare its army in a few years so that it will be able to attack NATO territory," the minister warned.

Germany, he said, is doing everything it can to strengthen its own defense capabilities and at the same time continue to support Ukraine in its difficult defense struggle against Russia.

"This year, Germany will hand over to Kyiv, for example, four Iris-T systems and five more Gepard self-propelled artillery systems, most of the 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers promised last week, combat drones, several thousand rounds of ammunition for artillery and tanks, up to 40 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles," Pistorius said, adding that the list of aid for the next year will be extended.

The Minister emphasized that Germany remains a reliable partner of Ukraine. At the same time, he acknowledged that more money is needed to keep the assistance as strong as it is.

Read more: Peace between Ukraine and Russia should be fair, not dictated by Kremlin, - German government spokesman Gebestreit

Further investment is also needed to strengthen Ukraine's army and fulfill its responsibilities within NATO. The army is now much better prepared to respond quickly, Pistorius assured, but noted that the list of needs is very long. He also emphasized that he is the first minister to be in constant dialog with the defense industry.

The German Defense Minister said that the draft budget for the next year provides for a total of more than 75 billion euros for defense and security needs, which is less than the head of the department had requested. For the first time this year, more than 2% of the state's GDP will be allocated to defense, but this share should be further increased in the future, he said.

The day before, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy released a report that concluded that Germany is rearming too slowly and at the current pace will restore its 2004 potential in combat aircraft in about 15 years, tanks in about 40 years, and howitzers in only 100 years.

Read more: I know nothing about Scholz’s peace plan - Zelenskyy