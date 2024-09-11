Liashko: Russia has caused $7 billion in damage to Ukraine’s medical infrastructure

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has caused at least $7 billion in damage to Ukraine's medical infrastructure.

This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that 715 medical institutions were damaged or destroyed throughout Ukraine. 1,877 facilities have been damaged or destroyed, 1,657 of them are damaged, and 220 are completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

At the same time, it is currently impossible to obtain information about the condition of hospitals in the uncontrolled territory.

In addition, the Russian Federation damaged 876 pharmacies in Ukraine, and destroyed 67 completely.

It also destroyed at least 20% of emergency medical vehicles.

According to the minister, more than 100 Ukrainian doctors have been killed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Read more: In first half of August, more than 26 thousand patients with COVID-19 have already been registered in Ukraine, - Ministry of Health