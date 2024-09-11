Several groups of "Shaheds" are moving from northern and eastern directions - Air Force (updated)

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the movement of enemy attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Several groups of "Shaheds" in the Sumy region are heading southwest!

A group of "Shaheds" on the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions heading for Poltava region!

A group of "Shaheds" in the Poltava region is heading for Kremenchuk!" the AF warned.

Russian attack UAVs are also reported to be moving from the east.

"A group of 'Shaheds' continues to move along the border of Poltava and Kharkiv regions towards Dnipro!

A group of "shahed" continues to move in the Sumy region towards the Chernihiv region!

A group of "shaheds" in Donetsk region continues to move along the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest!" the Air Force said in a statement.

