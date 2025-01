The occupiers seized the village of Lisivka in Donetsk region.

This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, Russian troops advanced near Lysivka, Klishchiivka, Nevelske, Ukrainsk and the surrounding area.

Read more: 2 people killed, 2 wounded in shelling of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk region