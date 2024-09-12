MoD develops technical requirements for tourniquets in accordance with NATO standards

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has initiated the development of technical and functional requirements for tourniquets in accordance with modern NATO standards for providing first aid on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry announced this on September 12.

It is noted that as part of this process, the Department of Health of the Ministry of Defense (DoD) focused on creating requirements for windlass-type and ratchet-type tourniquets, occlusive thoracic dressings, as well as methodologies for assessing their compliance with international standards.

According to the Ministry of Defense, they are actively cooperating with international partners, including the NATO Combat Trauma Committee (CoTCCC), to implement this task.

Read more: More than 50 military standards implemented in Ukraine since beginning of year - Defense Ministry

"The Department of Health is studying the best practices of NATO member states by initiating inquiries to defense attaches at Ukrainian embassies regarding quality standards for hemostatic tourniquets. Based on the data received, the agency analyzed its own capabilities to develop technical and functional requirements for mechanical products to stop bleeding," the statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense has applied to the NATO Science & Technology Organization for a grant to create a laboratory for research and testing of turnstiles and first aid equipment.

Read more: Ministry of Defense launched new procurement system in accordance with NATO standards

"Providing our army with modern, standardized medical supplies is at the top of our priorities. Our task is to make first aid on the battlefield as effective as possible by adapting and implementing the best international standards. The development of requirements for tourniquets and their certification in accordance with NATO standards is key to our strategy. This is not just a procedure, it is about our commitment to providing every soldier with the means to save lives at the front in real time," said Oksana Sukhorukova, Head of the Healthcare Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, an important step was the adoption of Order No. 436 of June 29, 2024 "On Approval of the Scope of First Aid Provided During Combat Operations and Training of the Security Forces and Defense Forces for Assigned Purposes in Tactical Conditions." According to this regulation, the skill of using a tourniquet is mandatory at all levels of first aid training.

The Ministry of Defense is also working with the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to update the training programs for military personnel.

In particular, the Department has proposed changes to the Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) program, which will help to improve the effectiveness of training in first aid.

Read more: Ministry of Defense has introduced four more NATO standards

Earlier, Defense Minister Umierov said that a special laboratory for testing the quality of tourniquets would be opened in Ukraine.